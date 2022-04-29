‘Mendy should be rested’ – Chelsea fans criticise Senegal star after Manchester United draw
Chelsea fans have hit out at the performance of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after they battled to a 1-1 Premier League draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night.
The 30-year-old Senegal international kept his spot in the starting XI as the Blues took a deserved lead courtesy of Marcos Alonso in the 60th minute before Cristiano Ronaldo beat him with a right-footed effort for the leveller two minutes later.
Chelsea fans have taken to their social media pages to criticise Mendy's display, who joined the side from Rennes in August 2019, insisting he should have saved Ronaldo’s effort.
Below is how fans reacted on Twitter to Mendy’s performance against Man United.
Another set of fans suggested that Mendy does not deserve to play for Chelsea anymore and should be released in the next transfer window.
Meanwhile, a group of supporters have defended the 30-year-old custodian, insisting he was the best performer for Chelsea alongside midfielder N’Golo Kante, while another fan feels he should not take the blame for Ronaldo's effort.
Elsewhere, another supporter weighed in on the matter, insisting Mendy was to blame for the goal because he did not cover his space well to deny Ronaldo the chance to hit the ball.
Do you agree that Mendy was at fault for Ronaldo’s goal? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.