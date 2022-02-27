Mendy or Kepa: Which Chelsea goalkeeper should start the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool?

Chelsea and Liverpool are set to battle it out at Wembley Stadium on Sunday for a chance to win the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea fans have been gearing up for the final by taking to Twitter to argue the merits of Thomas Tuchel starting Edouard Mendy or Kepa Arrizabalaga in the match.

Kepa has played throughout the competition, making key saves against Aston Villa and Southampton, with a standout display against Brentford in the quarter-finals to his credit.

Mendy, on the other hand, is Chelsea’s number one and is the man for the big games, stepping in to start the Club World Cup final against Palmeiras earlier this month, despite Kepa's strong showing in the semi-final against Al-Hilal.

When asked about his ‘keeper choice in his pre-match press conference, manager Thomas Tuchel kept his cards close to his chest, only admitting that he “cannot get sentimental” about his choice of who will start and acknowledged there are arguments in favour of both men.

The social media debate began after the goalkeeper question was posted by @FilaMan19.

I want to use this opportunity to ask Chelsea fans, who do you want in goal post in the EFL final



Mendy Or Kepa pic.twitter.com/NUzerXb1AZ — FilaMan ⭐️⭐️🇳🇬 🇬🇭 (@Filaman19) February 26, 2022



Mendy fans were quick to state their preference.



I don’t care if kepa has been the one starting in carabao cup. I honest do not care. We have lost three finals in a row at Wembley, I’m not ready for another no keeper can save that debate while in tears on Sunday. Mendy has to start — Rola (@kofoworola__a) February 25, 2022



Those who wanted Kepa in goal were also quick to state their opinion.



Honestly speaking, if anyone ask me which of our goalkeepers should be used in tomorrow match..I will go for #kepa because the match might go into penalties. And only Kepa can guarantee winning. #Mendy is preferred for full 90mins match winning.#EFL #CHELIV #Wembley — All About Chelsea 💙🇬🇧🇳🇬🇺🇸🇿🇦 (@OkybayTimmy) February 26, 2022

And then there was a section of fans who want both to play, Mendy for the match, and Kepa to come on if the final goes to penalties.



Start MENDY. In case the match goes to penalties bring on KEPA. Utilizing their strenghths. pic.twitter.com/1dBmAfFdYL — The Boy man (@NyamweyaMauti) February 25, 2022



