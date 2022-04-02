Mendy: Fans troll 'overrated' Chelsea goalkeeper after Brentford mishap
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been tagged as ‘overrated’ following his insipid performance against Brentford.
The Senegal international was beaten on four occasions as the Blues were overpowered 4-1 at home in Saturday’s Premier League outing.
Thomas Tuchel’s men took a 48th-minute lead through Antonio Rudiger, albeit, the Bees clawed their way back courtesy of Vitaly Janelt’s brace and goals from Christian Eriksen and Yoane Wissa.
Not impressed with the performance of the former Rennes goalie, football fans went on social media to talk down his quality.
Even after his performance against Thomas Frank's men, there are fans who have stated he is not a bad goalkeeper just because of one match.
With this result, Chelsea's winning run comes to an end, and the gap between them and the teams below them could close this weekend depending on other results.
Their attention turns to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.
