'Mendy can save relationships' - Fans buzzing after Chelsea goalkeeper's heroics against Real Madrid

The Senegal international produced a stunning performance between the sticks on Wednesday as the Blues progess into the final

Football fans are buzzing on social media after Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's saves against Real Madrid in the Uefa Champions League semi-final encounter.

The Senegalese produced stunning displays to stop Zinedine Zidane's men from finding the back of the net on Wednesday as the Blues secured a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

Earlier in the encounter, Mendy stopped Luka Modric from opening the scoring before his eye-catching leap to parry Karim Benzema's header.

Timo Werner's 28th-minute goal put Chelsea ahead while Mason Mount doubled the lead as they progressed into the final with a 3-1 win but fans were pleased by Mendy's display.

At this point it's only Mendy that can save me from fake relationships #CHERMA pic.twitter.com/bJRvb6wht9 — Ovie🐼 (@_kingvik) May 5, 2021

That Mendy save off Benzema, Kepa wouldn't even see it — my name is emmy | FC (@datsleekboy) May 5, 2021

Someone said Mendy would have saved Bill and Mendy's marriage #CHERMA — BASSEY DANIELS (@basseylight) May 5, 2021

Put some respect on his name EDOUARD MENDY #CHERMA pic.twitter.com/O2mGg3hNpC — GIDEON (@Gidi_1) May 5, 2021

Omooo, Mendy can hit it from anywhere at anytime!!! ❤️😭 — Tomiwa_Faleye 💫 (@Tomiwa_faleye) May 5, 2021

Mendy opened a Bank account today



Current or Savings? pic.twitter.com/8ngmpUWyHl — Reezy Sama 😳 (@armadillo_reezy) May 5, 2021

Mendy ooooo. God will bless you o — Chelsea Babe(Chelsea will win CL & FA cup) (@debbie_chelsea) May 5, 2021

Mendy is really underrated wtf!!! — Rola (@kofoworola__a) May 5, 2021

Mendy may your days be long ooooo #CHERMA pic.twitter.com/tVgsIDNSsK — DiyaCoats (@addvokeight) May 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Mendy is the only thing standing between Real Madrid and a goal. The defence has been breached several times but this man has stood firm.

#CHERMA pic.twitter.com/MGZOi1kY7g — Ejike Kanife (@AktivIngredient) May 5, 2021

Mendy 💙



Gon tell my kids how this guy came through when we need him the most. #CHERMA pic.twitter.com/a7BhiJpGw4 — Akanni Of Lagos 🐺 (@2muchAkanni) May 5, 2021

How come nobody is talking about those Mendy saves



Insane reflexes #CHERMA pic.twitter.com/vUgGXi5VTb — The retweeter (@guru_kalexis) May 5, 2021