Memphis calls for action after game in the Netherlands halted following racist abuse

The Lyon star called on UEFA and others to do more to stop players suffering racial abuse from the stands after an incident in the Dutch second tier

Memphis Depay has called on football’s governing bodies in the and Europe to do more to address racism at football grounds after an incident at a game in Holland.

Play was temporarily halted in the game between Den Bosch and Excelsior in the Dutch second tier after sections of the Den Bosch support were perceived to have abused Ahmad Mendes Moreira of the visitors.

The game resumed after the 28th minute stoppage and Moreira exacted a measure of revenge by scoring in a 3-3 draw.

The incident drew the attention of national team star Memphis and the forward took to Twitter to express frustration at what he sees as a lack of action in the Netherlands, and across the continent.

“I’m sick and tired to see these images over and over,” the Lyon winger said, alongside a picture of Moreira leaving the field.

“When is it going to stop!!?. What are we going to do? Especially with the upcoming .”

Memphis tagged the KNVB, the Dutch national team and UEFA in the message.

I’m sick and tired to see these images over and over! When is it going to stop!!? #SayNoToRacism @KNVB @OnsOranje @UEFA what we going to do? Specially with the upcoming @EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/DUt0y2h8IA — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) November 17, 2019

For their part Den Bosch claimed that the sounds that Moreira heard were not racially motivated, but a “crow sound” that fans of the team always make at opponents.

Despite that defence the club said they understood the referees decision to suspend the game, and apologised to Moreira.

“Let one thing be clear; FC Den Bosch distances itself from everything that has to do with this and acts strongly against stadium visitors who are guilty of this,” a club statement read.

“The so-called 'crow sounds' date from the time that Hans Kraay Jr. played for the club.

“Any opposing player caught offside on the same side of the field as the De Viert stand, is regularly 'treated' to such a 'crow concert'.

“We are very sorry that Excelsior player Moreira felt personally ill-treated. FC Den Bosch also understands that the referee considered it necessary to protect the player.”

“Captain Danny Verbeek, teammates and staff were able to take away the feeling that the sounds towards the player were intended to be discriminatory.

“This allowed the match to be continued.”