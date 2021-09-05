Meja singles out key influences after completing AIK switch

The Kenya international signed a long-term deal with the European side as he is set to feature for his first club outside his home country

Harambee Stars forward Henry Meja has singled out individuals who he believes helped his career grow after he joined Swedish top-flight side AIK from Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Tusker.

Sammy Meja - his older brother who has left Tusker as well - and coach Robert Matano are individuals the youngster believes played critical roles in his professional growth.

Farewell Message

"I arrived at this great club as a young player, full of dreams and hope to achieve my targets as a footballer. Growing up in Western Kenya and playing for the football-mad Kakamega High School, I always wanted to eat, live and sleep football," Meja's farewell message read.

"I used to watch my elder brother, Sammy [Meja], play for Tusker and he told me very many good things about this amazing club. I aspired to play here one day.

"When the chance came, I did not think twice. I jumped on the opportunity and see where it has taken me.

"I had to wait for almost a month to make my first ever appearance. I came on as a substitute and scored the winning goal. The stuff of dreams, you would say!

"From then on, I have witnessed immense phases of growth as a player and as a person. My fellow players, the coaches, management, and most of all, the fans, have held me down since day one.

"I have not had the opportunity to play in front of the yellow marines because of the restrictions on fans, but on social media, I have felt the love of the yellow and black family."

"I am forever indebted to everyone at the club. To the management for allowing me into the team, to coach Robert Matano for giving me the opportunity and to my teammates for their ever-present help and advice.

"My brother Sammy and the rest of my family have guided me through this road and I will always remember them for their support.

"It has finally come a time for me to leave the club and I leave with my head high, heading to higher ground. I didn’t think it would come true, but we said we are living a dream. My dreams have come true.

Article continues below

"I am heading out to Sweden, but I am taking this chance to say thank you to everyone, thank you to the black and yellow family."

Meja, who scored 10 Premier League goals last season, completed the AIK switch in a deal that will see him play for the European club for five years.

At AIK, the youngster will play alongside his international teammate Erick Ouma.