Mees Palace Football Academy donate to charity after remarkable season

In the spirit of giving, the world-class football academy have been busy putting smiles on faces in Plateau state capital

It’s Christmas time and football clubs across the world are getting into the festive spirit to celebrate the most magical time of the year.

Compliments of the season!!! 🎊🎊🎉🎈🎈🎈



Our boys have got to message for you 📢📢📢



🔵🔵🔵 #MeesPalaceFootballAcademy pic.twitter.com/JlXLs1rQHn — Mees Palace Football Academy (MPFA) (@MeesPalace_FA) December 20, 2019

Mees Palace Football Academy are no different in enjoying themselves and also reaching out to the less privileged.

Led by founder and proprietor, Emmanuel Adukwu, the Jos based team had visited Clapai Orphanage on Friday to give out cash and food items as Christmas gifts.

Article continues below

About today's outreach with CLAPAI Orphanage! 🎈🎉🎉🎉



🔵🔵🔵 #MeesPalaceFootballAcademy pic.twitter.com/0vSwHxZSK0 — Mees Palace Football Academy (MPFA) (@MeesPalace_FA) December 20, 2019

On Monday, Our Lady of Apostles hospital was their next port of call. There, they had their classy Christmas party.

Earlier today, we spent time spreading some Christmas cheer at Our Lady of Apostles (O.L.A) Hospital today! 💙



🔵🔵🔵#MeesPalaceFootballAcademy pic.twitter.com/Ab7QYdQDdj — Mees Palace Football Academy (MPFA) (@MeesPalace_FA) December 23, 2019

Mees Palace had a 2019 to remember after emerging as champions of Jos Chillin U10, U12 and U15 tournaments.

➡️Tsemba Wummen U13 League ✔️



➡️Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Foundation 13 Champions ✔️



And Now,



➡️ Jos Chillin' U15 Champions!!!✔️ pic.twitter.com/xf0V4bv2so — Mees Palace Football Academy (MPFA) (@MeesPalace_FA) December 1, 2019

Lead by phenomenal Ahmed Musa who scored 40 goals from 33 games, their U13 side won Tsemba Wummen U13 league as well as the Seyi Akinwumi U13 football competition after displacing IDPs camp of Borno state 2-0 in the final.