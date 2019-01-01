McGinn's goal scared Scotland, I've never seen anything like that before – Robertson

The Scots were thrashed 3-0 in Kazakhstan earlier in the group and needed a result against Russia to stake their claim to a top-two finish

’s Andrew Robertson said his team were 'scared' after taking the lead against in their qualifier, before squandering the advantage and losing 2-1.

John McGinn put the hosts ahead at Hampden Park inside 15 minutes as the Scots sought to fight their way back into contention for next summer’s finals.

They were humbled 3-0 in Kazakhstan earlier in the group and needed a result against Russia to give themselves some breathing space in the chase for a top-two finish in Group I.

But a strike from Artem Dzyuba and a second-half own-goal from Stephen O'Donnell turned the game, leaving Steve Clarke’s team six points off the second qualifying spot and with the world’s top-ranked team to visit Hampden Park on Monday.

"There's frustration, annoyance, everything that goes along with it," Robertson told Sky Sports. "You can feel it from the stands and we've only got ourselves to blame for that, they've got every right. It wasn't good enough.

"First 15 minutes I thought we were good, [then] got the goal and it was as if it scared us - I've never seen anything like that before. That needs to change, If we go into a lead it should be a positive not a negative.

"I'm annoyed with everything. My performance, what the rest of the lads done, all of us except David Marshall really. To have 10 players from the start not really showing up and putting in the performances we can is never going to win you a game of football."

Goalscorer McGinn also hit out at the team’s mentality, with Scotland now looking likely to extended their miserable record of having failed to qualify for a major tournament since 1998.

"It was a mixture of things, maybe we lacked a bit of belief and that is not acceptable," he said.

"We have got to believe we can go and make it 2-0 and 3-0 because if we don't do that we are not going to make any tournaments. We know we are capable in there and that is the frustrating thing.

"All the boys are gutted. We know we have messed up and we know what we have to improve on and, if it happens again, hopefully we will be in better position to solve it."