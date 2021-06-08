Mbappe speaks glowingly about Bayern & reveals Lucas Hernandez has urged him to join Bundesliga giants

The French striker says that his compatriot has been trying to lure him to Allianz Arena as they prepare for this summer's European Championship

Kylian Mbappe has spoken glowingly about Bayern Munich while revealing Lucas Hernandez has urged him to join the Bundesliga giants.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a big-money move to Real Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window, having yet to reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over a contract extension.

However, the 22-year-old says that Hernandez has been trying to convince him to choose a different path while away on international duty with France.

Mbappe has now expressed his admiration towards Bayern after talks with one of their players, telling SportBild : "Lucas Hernandez told me that I should come to Munich to play for Bayern.

"Bayern is one of the five best clubs in the world. One can only congratulate them on how they manage to keep the quality in the squad every year. They just know what they're doing.

"Now [Jerome] Boateng and [David] Alaba have left, but [Dayot] Upamecano, who is an excellent defender, came in. They have a clear concept that makes them a great club.

"And yes, you are always a favourite for any title. So I'll always have to win against Bayern in the future if I want to win a trophy."

Pressed on whether he could leave PSG this year or as a free agent in 2022, the forward added: "In football, you never know what's going to happen. But I am currently very happy as it is."

Mbappe's stock has risen rapidly since he burst onto the scene as a teenager with Monaco in 2015, with PSG snapping him up in an eventual €180 million (£155m/$219m) deal two years later.

He helped Monaco win their first Ligue 1 title in 17 years and reach the Champions League semi-finals, but has scaled even greater heights at Parc des Princes while playing alongside superstars such as Neymar and Angel Di Maria.

Mbappe has contributed 132 goals and 61 assists to PSG's cause in 171 outings across all competitions to date, helping them to win 10 trophies and become European Cup finalists for the first time.

The club have made it clear that they want to keep hold of the World Cup winner , but their resolve could be tested if teams like Bayern and Real submit lucrative offers when the market reopens.

Mbappe went on to jump to the defence of PSG team-mate Neymar, who he believes has been unfairly criticised for his perceived lack of commitment and penchant for over-the-top theatrics in recent years.

"He is one of my best friends. There are many people who speak ill of his attitude," he said. "Maybe it's because of a few scenes from the World Cup when he was on the ground every now and then.

"But I can assure you: he is really a good guy, the image that many have of him in their heads is not true! I think people would have to know him better to judge him.

"We actually joke all the time. And our life is really only made up of bets. It's just good for both of us if we can always motivate each other and keep our spirits high."

