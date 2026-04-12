Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid’s star, missed the team’s first training session ahead of the return leg against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, raising questions about whether he will feature in the upcoming match.

Spain’s AS newspaper revealed that Mbappé’s injury to his right eyebrow during the Girona match required surgical intervention with three stitches, and the player was absent from Sunday’s training.

However, the paper noted there is no cause for concern, and that Mbappé’s absence from training was a precautionary measure to avoid any contact, adding that his participation in the match against Bayern Munich next Wednesday “is not in doubt.”

It stressed that Mbappé will not wear a protective mask against Bayern, but that his involvement is confirmed “even if it is with some pain—there is no other option,” as the royal club need to overturn their 1–2 first-leg defeat.

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Mbappé was injured in the final minutes of the Girona match, played the day before yesterday Friday in La Liga and ending 1–1, when he tried to break through down the right and dribble inside the penalty area before taking an elbow from Vitor Reis.

The heavy contact was deemed by referee Alberola Rojas insufficient to award a foul, but it caused a clear cut on Mbappé’s face—specifically the right eyebrow—with heavy bleeding.

Kylian was able to complete the match normally and left the pitch without worrying signs, but inside the dressing room it became clear the wound was deep.

After some time, medical intervention was decided upon, and he received three stitches. Since then, Mbappé has continued to rest and train in the gym without returning to the pitch, and today he posted a picture of the wound on his Instagram account.

Mbappé also joined the list of training absentees, which includes Thibaut Courtois and Rodrygo due to injury—both the only players who will miss out in Munich—in addition to suspended Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Real Madrid’s official website explained the details of the training session, saying: “The session began with work in the gym, before moving out onto the pitch at Real Madrid City for rondo drills and intense possession and pressing exercises. After that, the players carried out high-intensity drills with the ball, finishing attacks, and the session concluded with a match on a half-pitch.”