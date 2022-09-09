Mbappe moved to tears by toughest defeat as PSG superstar picks out his most emotional game

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he wanted to cry after PSG's Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich in 2020.

Frenchman asked about his toughest career defeat

Unsurprisingly admitted it was 1-0 loss to Bayern in 2020

European heartache brought him to tears

WHAT HAPPENED? While Mbappe has already achieved so much in his short footballing career, a Champions League winners' medal continues to elude him. It remains perhaps the only blot on the very impressive copybook he has already been able to build up despite being just 23 years of age.

WHAT HE SAID: When asked by the Wall Street Journal which defeat has taught him the most, Mbappe responded: "When we lost the Champions League with Paris. We lost in the final. You finish the game, you take your medal, and you see the cup, but that’s not for you. That’s an odd feeling, but that’s life.

"To be honest, I wanted to cry. You just want to cry. You want to be alone. [But] it’s a part of your history, and you have to improve to come back and win."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite being just 21 on the day of that final, Mbappe had already fully stamped his authority on world football. His disappointment will not solely come from the defeat but also his lack of impact on proceedings in Lisbon.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? It is almost guaranteed that, at some stage of his career, Mbappe will be given the opportunity to avenge the defeat to Bayern Munich. Given PSG's blistering start to the campaign, that chance may even come as soon as the end of this season.