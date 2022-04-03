Mbappe: If I had decided my PSG future, I would have said so!

After being involved in five goals against Lorient on Sunday, Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has insisted his mind is not made up regarding his future at the club.

While it was widely assumed he would leave this summer for Real Madrid after pushing for a move last year, he's now assured PSG fans that they may yet be able to watch him beyond 2022.

Mbappe said he would announce his final decision publicly when he is ready to do so.

"If I had made my decision, I would have said so," Mbappe told Amazon Prime. "I don't have to answer to anyone. If I had made the decision, I would have taken responsibility. The good and the bad things, I have always assumed them by the way.

"I don't have to hide, I didn't kill anyone. I just want to make the best decision I can.

"I'm still thinking about it. Because there are new elements, new parameters. I want to make the right choice. I know that for people, it takes a little while."

Later, he added to reporters: "Is staying at PSG is possible? Yes of course."

It's been a difficult year for everyone at PSG, as rumours of Mbappe's departure have loomed amid a campaign in which the club are already out of the Champions League.

The arrival of Lionel Messi has not had the immediate impact many at the club had hoped, although Sunday's 5-1 victory over Lorient provided a look at the squad's capabilities when Mbappe, Messi and Neymar on the top of their games.

Because of PSG's struggles, further doubt about Mbappe's willingness to remain with the team has emerged.

However, he enters the final stretch of the season still not ready to declare his time in France over.

