Mbappe breaks Messi record as PSG star becomes youngest player to reach 25 Champions League goals

Kylian Mbappe, PSG 2020-21
The France striker opened the scoring against the Blaugrana in the last-16 second leg at Parc des Princes

Kylian Mbappe has become the youngest player in Champions League history to reach 25 goals in the competition, breaking Lionel Messi's record. 

Mbappe opened the scoring for PSG against Messi and Barcelona on Wednesday, netting from the penalty spot in the 31st minute of their last-16 second leg clash. 

At 22 years and 80 days, Mbappe broke a record Messi set aged 22 years and 286 days. 

Mbappe continues to haunt Barca

Mbappe gave PSG a huge lead going into the second leg by scoring a hat-trick in the first leg at Camp Nou – a 4-1 win for the Ligue 1 giants. 

With his goal at home on Wednesday, Mbappe set yet another record. 

The striker has four goals against Barca in this year's Champions League, becoming the first player to score that many goals against the Blaugrana in a single season of the competition. 

The bigger picture

With Neymar currently sidelined through injury, Mbappe has become PSG's unquestioned attacking star in recent weeks.

Mbappe has six goals in his last seven Ligue 1 games in addition to his Champions League heroics against Barcelona. 

As PSG chase their first ever Champions League title they are also involved in a tight domestic race. Mbappe and co are currently in second place in the Ligue 1 table, trailing Lille by two points. 

