Mbane and Dadba make winning debuts for Dinamo Minsk against ABFF WU-19

The South African and Cameroonian stars shone on their debuts as their sides earned big victories over their hosts on Thursday

Bambanani Mbane and Claudia Dabda made their debut appearances in style as Dinamo Minsk thrashed ABFF WU-19 7-0 in a Belarusian Women's Championship match on Thursday.

's Mbane, 's Dabda and Burkina Faso's Salimata Simpore joined the Belarusian outfit recently but only the latter missed the chance to play the opener at the Minsk Stadium.

The visitors made an exciting start to the contest as Olkhovik Karina and Linnik Anastasia struck in the fifth and sixth minutes respectively to put Dinamo 2-0 up.

Anna Pilipenko increased the tally in the 27th minute before Karina grabbed her brace and Shuppo Anastasia the fifth in the 35th and 36th minutes.



After the restart, Anastasia scored her second of the day before Victoria Kazakevich completed the riot after Maleyew Yury replaced Mbane and Dabda.



Mbane and Dabda were in action for 54 minutes before being replaced by Shakhrai Valeria and Kazakevich Victoria respectively, while Simpore was an unused substitute.

The result means Dinamo Minsk are occupying top spot temporarily with three points and seven goals, pending the outcomes of other opening matches.