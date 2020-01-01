Maziya coach Marjan Sekulovski - It is not easy to eliminate ISL champions

The Maziya boss was delighted with his team’s result against the reigning ISL champions….

succumbed to a disappointing defeat against Maldivian club Maziya S&RC in the second round of qualifying for the 2020, failing to make it to the group stages of the competition.

The Blues lost 1-2 away from home in the first leg and beat them 2-1 at home in the second leg to force extra time. However, both sides scored a goal each in extra-time which meant the match was decided by penalties. Unfortunately, Rahul Bheke, Deshorn Brown and Parag Srivas’ missed their penalties to allow Maziya to progress to the group stages.

Bengaluru, who had reached the final of the tournament in 2016, became the first ever Indian club to get eliminated from the competition even before reaching the group stages.

It was a historic day for Maldivian football as well as for the first time ever two clubs from Maldives will play in the group stage of the AFC Cup. Maziya joins Maldives TC Sports Club, Bangladesh’s Basundhara kings and ’s in Group E.

Maziya head coach Marjan Sekulovski expressed his satisfaction after the historic result at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium and suggested that it wasn’t an easy job for them to eliminate the champions of ISL.

“I just want to say my players (Maziya players) are heroes and want to congratulate all players, coaching staff, management, and supporters. This is a big success for our club because it is not easy to eliminate the Champions of the .”

Maziya play their first match in the AFC Cup on April 29th against fellow Maldivian side TC Sports.