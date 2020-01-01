'Maybe Sane will only cost €30 to 50 million' - Bayern can get Man City star cut-price says Rummenigge

The winger's market value is likely to have dropped significantly after a lengthy injury lay off, according to the former Munich midfielder

may be able to sign star Leroy Sane for a fee within the region of €50 million (£55m/$44m) when the transfer window reopens, according to Michael Rummenigge.

Sane has been out of action since City's Community Shield victory over back in August, after limping off the pitch with a serious knee injury.

The international was forced to undergo surgery on the issue, and has thus missed the entire 2019-20 campaign to date, leading to plenty of speculation over his future.

The 24-year-old only has one more year left to run on his existing deal at Etihad Stadium, with no fresh contract offer on the table as of yet, amid constant rumours linking him with a move to Bayern.

The champions have reportedly been interested in signing Sane for over a year, but were reluctant to meet City's original €100 million (£88m/$109m) valuation.

Michael Rummenigge - brother of Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz - believes the winger could be available for a significantly lower price later in the year after spending so long away from the pitch.

The ex-Bayern midfielder wrote in his latest Sports Buzzer column: "Bayern would have bought him for 100 to 120 million before the cruciate ligament rupture, but an obligation could now be significantly cheaper and maybe only cost 30 to 50 million."

Sane was closing in on a return to action before the season was called to a temporary halt by the coronavirus pandemic, and had gained some much needed minutes with City's reserves.

Pep Guardiola had hinted that he was ready to welcome a prized asset back into his squad for the Premier League clash against at the Etihad on March 11, but the fixture was postponed.

With it not yet known when it will be safe for football to resume, Sane will continue his rehabilitation in the comfort of his own home as he joins his team-mates in a period of enforced self-isolation.

He delivered an update on his progress earlier this week, admitting that he was frustrated to see the campaign postponed just as he was starting to approach full-fitness again.

"I was on the verge of making my comeback; I had been working towards that for many months," Sane told the DFB's official website. "Nevertheless, I can still continue to do that and I know that there are much worse things. For example, being exposed to the virus.

“Now we can only wait for the situation to relax again. We all have to trust the experts and stay patient. So I’m preparing myself every day for an unknown date."