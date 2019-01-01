'Maybe' - Inter's Brozovic keen to maintain focus in Scudetto challenge after stunning curler vs Lecce

The midfielder opened his new coach's era with a goal, but wants to see how the squad performs against Cagliari before declaring them contenders

Marcelo Brozovic is taking a wait and see approach to ’s chances at the title, following his stunning goal in a 4-0 win over Lecce to kick off the Antonio Conte era.

The Nerazzurri delivered a resounding victory in their first match of the Serie A season, and Conte’s first competitive match in charge.

Goals from Brozovic, debutants Stefano Sensi and Romelu Lukaku, along with Antonio Candreva set Inter on their way.

The San Siro club were named by some as a side that could end ’ domination of Serie A this campaign, but Brozovic was wary not to let things get out of hand after just one match.

When asked if Inter could win the Scudetto, Brozovic told DAZN: “Maybe yes, maybe no. We’ll see [how we look] next match.

“I don’t know if there is a different feeling about this season. We had a lot of fans tonight, a lot after seven or eight years. Thank you to everyone, let’s hope we do well in the next matches too."

Brozovic scored the first goal of the Conte era, which might come as a bit of a shock given his position as deep-lying midfielder, as his shot came from a beautiful curler from the edge of the area.

And he joked post-match when asked about his goal, saying: “As a defensive midfielder, maybe I have to be a little more careful. But I took a good shot and I scored.”

Despite the dominant scoreline, Inter did not necessarily come out at their best, and could have potentially been down early. But Brozovic was pleased with how the team recovered, and felt they were deserving of the victory.

"At the beginning, we made too many wrong passes, but then we played much better and we deserved the result.”

Article continues below

Speaking with Inter TV, Brozovic credited the team unity and commitment to Conte as a big factor in the victory.

“It always makes you happy to score but the important thing is that the team wins and we’re very united as a group,” Brozovic told Inter TV. “You can see it on the pitch, we’re doing what the coach asks of us. We’re fighting and we always give 100 per cent to win.”

Inter are in action on Sunday when they go away to face , who dropped their opener 1-0 to Brescia.