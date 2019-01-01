'Maybe I'll play for them again' - Karius believes he could someday return to Liverpool

The Besiktas goalkeeper has hopes that his Anfield career is not over despite the infamous Champions League final performance two seasons ago

Loris Karius still believes he could return to someday as the goalkeeper says he is no longer concerned by the infamous final that came to define his Anfield career.

The German goalkeeper remains on loan with , having left Liverpool after a calamitous 3-1 final defeat to in 2018.

In the wake of that defeat, which saw Karius make two mistakes leading directly to Real Madrid goals, it was revealed that the goalkeeper was suffering from a concussion that impacted his ability on the field.

Karius admitted that the injury had an effect on him while also stating that he is no longer concerned with what happened in Kiev on that night.

Instead, he is looking ahead as he continues to rebuild his career with one eye fixed on a potential Anfield return.

"Will I play for Liverpool again? Of course it's an option and a good option to still be there," he said. "Maybe I'll play for them again, you never know. It's still far ahead. If it's not Liverpool, it will be another decent team, so I'm not worried about any scenario.

"The Premier League is the best league so it is interesting of course. If you play in you're always a bit more in the spotlight, but I'm at a good club now so we will see what happens at the end of the season.

"I don't think about Kiev anymore, it's so long ago, nearly two seasons now... There were so many circumstances. I had a bad injury and nobody was talking about it. People can say what they want, it doesn't really concern me anymore.

"After I was assessed, we realised [about the concussion] but while the game is going on, you have too much adrenaline to realise.

"I am happy Liverpool won the Champions League the following year, and they have a good chance again this year, so let's see where it takes them. I still speak to the goalkeeping coach and some of the players."

Karius still keeps tabs on Liverpool's success, having watched his former side claim the Champions League final last season.

This campaign, Liverpool are off to a perfect start in the Premier League and recently topped Red Bull Salzburg in their second Champions League match.

They've done all of that without starting goalkeeper Alisson, Karius' replacement, who was a vital figure in their triumph last season.

In his stead, Adrian has stepped up, and Karius says he has liked what he's seen from Liverpool so far.

"Every goalkeeper would feel comfortable behind that defence but Adrian is doing a good job,'" Karius said. "He seems like a nice guy; I am happy he is getting game time.

"The defence has improved brilliantly over the last season and a bit and they rarely concede goals anymore. It was solid even back then but now it's on another level because the whole has team improved.

"The longer people are together the better it works. They have been playing together quite a bit and with the potential they have it looks really promising.

"I hope they can win the league. The season is so long but it's always good to have a good start and get some points ahead so it looks good. I can't see them losing a game."