Maxwel Cornet scores first goal of the season in Lyon draw against Brest

The Ivory Coast international got off the mark but his effort was not enough to help his side claim maximum points at Stade Francis-Le Ble

Maxwel Cornet opened his goal account as were forced to a 2-2 draw by Brest in a game on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old striker was handed his fifth league start in the encounter and made his impact felt, scoring his maiden goal in this term.

Moussa Dembele opened the scoring in the 28th minute for the Kids before the home team levelled a minute later through Yoann Court.

Cornet then gave his side the lead in the 69th minute after receiving a pass from Lucas Tousart but Court was at hand to help Brest share the spoils at Stade Francis-Le Ble with his 85th-minute strike.

Cornet featured for the duration of the game while Burkina Faso international Bertrand Traore made way for Jeff Reine-Adelaide in the 77th minute.

The forward will hope to maintain his form in their next league game against on Saturday.