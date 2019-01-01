'Maverick' Zaha told by Liverpool legend why Reds & Man City haven't explored deal

John Barnes feels the Crystal Palace is too individualistic and not a strong enough team player to attract interest from Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola

Wilfried Zaha may get a move on transfer deadline day, but John Barnes says and have not entered the chase because the winger is too much of a “maverick”.

Speculation has raged around the international for much of the summer.

The 26-year-old, who has starred for Palace since returning to Selhurt Park from a forgettable stint at , has opened the door for a move as he is eager to step back up onto a European stage.

Arsenal led the early running for his signature, but have since tied up a club-record £72 million ($88m) deal for Nicolas Pepe.

are also said to be keen, with it suggested that another late bid for Zaha could be lodged by those at Goodison Park before the deadline passes.

That may be the only potential landing spot available to the highly-rated forward, with leading Premier League sides now looking elsewhere.

Zaha had been billed as a suitable target for Liverpool by some, while reigning champions City are forever in the market for players with match-winning creativity.

Reds legend Barnes has, however, claimed that the Eagles star is too individualistic to have been considered by Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola.

The ex- international told Bonuscodesbets: “I don't feel Zaha fits into any team, I think he's a bit of a maverick. He does what he does and plays by himself, not in a team.

“He likes to dribble around five defenders. Therefore, he can't go to Man City and Liverpool; he can't go wandering all over the field.

“He plays whatever position he wants for Crystal Palace, and picks up the ball on the right and the left – that's not fitting into a team.

“He's got great ability and that's why I think Crystal Palace suit him down to the ground because they allow him to do that, he won’t be allowed to at another club.

“I don't think a player of his ilk should be looking to be a Plan B player to come off the bench.”

Zaha enjoyed the most productive campaign of his career in 2018-19, recording 10 goals and as many assists in the Premier League, but that has still not been enough to earn him the high-profile switch he craves.