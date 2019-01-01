Maureen Mmadu: World Cup preparation on track for Nigeria

The Super Falcons begin their Cyprus Women's Cup outing against Austria on Wednesday as part of the build up to France 2019

women assistant coach Maureen Mmadu says the country's preparations for the 2019 Women's World Cup is on track.

The Super Falcons commenced their build-up to 2019 with a four-tournament outing in , where they finished third after a 4-1 victory over Romania in January.

The African champions will compete for the first time at the Cyprus Women's Cup, with their opening game against on Wednesday at the AEK Arena, Larnaca.

And the former Nigeria international believes the 12-nation tournament in Cyprus will offer the team some competitive matches as well as a chance to assess the players.

“Our preparation for the World Cup in France is going well because this tournament in Cyprus would give us the chance to look at the players again,” Mmadu told Cafonline.com.

“This tournament in Cyprus is another opportunity to have a look at the players that we are likely to take to the World Cup in France and I can say that our preparation towards the World Cup is well on course.

“The inclusion of Asisat Oshoala and Desire Oparanozie is a big boost because they were not available when we played at the last Women’s Tournament and I believe we are going to improve very well as we build up towards the World Cup in France.

“Kudos to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for giving us this sort of platform such as the Cyprus Cup to have a very good preparation before the World Cup and it is now left to us to go and do our best to show what we can do at the World Cup."