Matip on Liverpool's Nunez: 'Great finish, great speed... it will be really difficult for our opponents'

The Uruguay international scored a quadruple as the Reds claimed a huge 5-0 win over RB Leipzig

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez will "be really difficult" for Premier League opponents to deal with, according to his teammate Joel Matip.

The Uruguay international joined the Reds from Benfica as coach Jurgen Klopp shaped the team for the new campaign.

Article continues below

On Thursday, he scored four goals as Liverpool claimed a 5-0 win against RB Leipzig in a preseason contest.

Egypt international Mohamed Salah scored the opening goal as the Merseysiders continue to prepare for the start of the Premier League next month.

However, it was Nunez who hit the headlines for his exploits, and Matip insists everyone is happy for the 23-year-old, who scored his first goals for the club.

"I think everybody is really happy for him and was looking for him [in the dressing room]," the former Cameroon centre-back said as quoted by the club's official website.

"Great finish, great speed and the body he always puts in – I think it will be really difficult for our opponents.

"We had quite a good time there on the pitch but it was a preparation game and we try to be in the best shape we can. For this we have to train and a few days to prepare for the league."

The next assignment for the Reds will be in Austria against Red Bull Salzburg and the central defender is happy with the preparations for the new campaign, stating the team has to be at its best before the season starts.

"This hard work is part of the business and it's the only way how we can play our football," Matip continued.

"We need to be in the best shape because we play with a lot of intensity and for this we need to train quite hard."

On July 30, the Reds will play Manchester City in the Community Shield before hosting Strasbourg a day later in their final build-up match. Their first Premier League game will be away to Fulham on August 6.

Last season, Liverpool finished behind champions Manchester City but won the FA and League Cups.