Mastercard hosts partners for exclusive Champions League viewing

Leading global payments technology company and Uefa sponsor, Mastercard, hosted partners, sports legends and other celebrities at an exclusive viewing of the 2019 Champions League final match between and .

Over 500 Mastercard partners gathered at the plush Eko Hotel and Suites to watch Liverpool emerge as champions thanks to a 2-0 victory after goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

Also present to enjoy the live football action were ’s football greats Kanu Nwankwo and Augustine ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha.

Commenting on Mastercard’s decision to host a viewing event, Omoke Adebanjo, Area Business Head at Mastercard West Africa said: “We organised this viewing event as a way for us to directly engage with our customers, connect them to their passion for football and share in the experience of witnessing priceless moments with them.

“We also wanted to provide football lovers in Nigeria with a chance to get closer to some of the icons of the game who joined us today. Watching the finals with our partners in Nigeria has been a fun and rewarding event.”

Guests were also entertained with music by Kiss Daniel who performed hit songs such as One Ticket and his latest single, Poko.

“As an fan, we were rooting for Liverpool. Though Tottenham played a fantastic game, Liverpool had the play,” said former Nigeria skipper, Nwankwo.

Mastercard has been a sponsor of the Champions League since 1994.