Mason Mount Wembley 'curse': Chelsea star's final heartache explained

Mason Mount's Wembley 'curse' continues to blight his career, and GOAL is on hand to explain the Chelsea star's final heartache.

Mount has emerged as one of the finest young players in English football since graduating to Chelsea's senior squad in 2017.

The midfielder took in impressive loan spells at Vitesse and Derby County before establishing himself as a key player for the Blues under Frank Lampard, and is now shining in Thomas Tuchel's set-up, but his poor record at Wembley is threatening to overshadow his development.

What is the Mason Mount Wembley 'curse'?

The Mason Mount Wembley 'curse' is a concept which refers to the Chelsea playmaker's apparent bad luck when playing at the iconic stadium.

Mount has suffered a number of losses at both club at international level, figuring prominently in the demise of his team in some of them, including in Chelsea's penalty shootout defeat to Liverpool in the 2022 FA Cup final.

The 23-year-old missed as the shootout went to sudden death, giving Kostas Tsimikas the chance to step up and win the trophy for the Reds.

How many finals has Mason Mount lost at Wembley?

Mount has lost a grand total of six finals at Wembley, four of which have come as a Chelsea player.

The 23-year-old was also on the losing side in the 2020 and 2021 FA Cup finals, as well as the 2022 Carabao Cup final, while he suffered Championship play-off final heartbreak with Derby in 2019.

However, the most painful defeat at Wembley for Mount arguably came in the Euro 2020 final, which England lost on penalties to Italy to miss out on their first piece of silverware since the 1966 World Cup.

Mount is also still searching for his first goal in a showpiece event at Wembley, having drawn blanks in all six of his final appearances to date.

Mount's Wembley final record in full

Date Fixture Competition May 27, 2019 Aston Villa 2-1 Derby Championship play-offs August 1, 2020 Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea FA Cup May 15, 2021 Chelsea 0-1 Leicester FA Cup July 11, 2021 Italy 1-1 England (Italy win 3-2 on pens) Euro 2020 February 27, 2022 Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (Liverpool win 11-10 on pens) Carabao Cup May 14, 2022 Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (Liverpool win 6-5 on pens) FA Cup

