Martinelli recounts first meeting with Aubameyang at Arsenal

The Brazilian admitted the 30-year-old Gabon international made him welcome at the Emirates Stadium

Gabriel Martinelli has recounted how his first meeting with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made him feel at home at .

The 18-year-old joined the Emirates Stadium outfit last summer from Brazilian side Ituano and has become a key member of the Gunners, having quickly adapted to the Premier League.

The youngster has scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 26 appearances since his arrival amid other dazzling displays which have endeared him to the Gunners fans.

Martinelli recollected his first encounter with the 2015 Africa Player of the Year and joint Premier League top-scorer last season.

"When I turned up it was lunchtime, and only [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang was sat at the table. My first thought was, ‘F**k!’”, Martinelli told FourFourTwo.

"I sat next to him, a bit shy, but as Auba speaks Spanish, he struck up a conversation and asked where I was from.

“We had a nice chat. He had met a random guy from another country, but was so kind and wished me luck."

The Gunners skipper has helped many of the youngsters at Arsenal settle in at Emirates Stadium including Anglo-Nigerian Bukayo Saka and Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah.

His consistent form since arriving from German side has also been top-notch having scored 49 league goals in 74 appearances.

Aubameyang, who has 15 months left on his current contract, has been linked away from the Emirates Stadium, with Spanish giants believed to be interested in securing him in the summer.