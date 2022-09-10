Marseille vs Lille: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight French clash with plenty to play for takes place - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Marseille welcome Lille to face them at Stade Vélodrome. The pair have been two of the top performers so far this term, as anticipated, but it is the hosts who have shown a little more mettle.

With an unbeaten record to their name in the top-flight, Marseille will wish to preserve that against their visitors - but Lille, who have endured some defeats to go with their wins, will be eyeing up successive victories for the first time this campaign.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Marseille vs Lille date & kick-off time

Game: Marseille vs Lille Date: September 10/11, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 1:30am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Marseille vs Lille on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.

In the UK, fans can watch the game on BT Sport 2 and stream it on the BT Sport App, while in India, they can catch the match on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS fuboTV UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport App India N/A Voot Select

Marseille squad & team news

Five wins and a draw, with very little to split them from presumed title frontrunners Paris Saint-Germain - Marseille could well be the spoiler in the Ligue 1 title race this term.

What's more, they look to be injury-free this week too, with Alexis Sanchez likely to be back in the fold to bring up the full complement.

Position Players Goalkeepers Ngapandouetnbu, López, Blanco Defenders Bailly, Gigot, Balerdi, Clauss, Touré, Kolašinac, Kaboré, Tavares, Mbemba Midfielders Guendouzi, Gerson, Rongier, Gueye, Veretout, Harit Forwards Payet, Suárez, Dieng, Bakambu, Ünder, Sanchez

Lille squad and team news

Lille sit inside the European places after a bright start of their own, but struggles to hit a consistent patch of form has prevented them from reaching for greater heights.

Timothy Weah remains the only major injury doubt for them, as the USMNT star continues to wrestle with a foot issue.