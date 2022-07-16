Marseille sign DR Congo defender Mbemba on free transfer after leaving FC Porto

The Ligue 1 giants have taken a chance on the Congolese to strengthen their defence ahead of the 2022-23 league and Champions League challenges

Democratic Republic of Congo defender Chancel Mbemba has joined Ligue 1 giants Marseille on a three-year deal after leaving FC Porto as a free agent at the end of last season.

Marseille unveiled the defender on Friday, ending weeks of speculation about his next move after it was reported that Marseille’s rivals Lyon were also interested after Mbemba impressed during their Europa League clash with FC Porto last season.

📽 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗼𝘀

🎬 𝗘𝗽𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗱𝗲 𝗜𝗜𝗜

✍️ « 𝗠𝗼𝗯𝗲𝘁𝗶 𝘆𝗮 𝘀𝗶𝗸𝗮 » 🇨🇩#BienvenueSurMars 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗹 𝗠𝗯𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗮 👩‍🚀🪐pic.twitter.com/lJ8FoY2u3i — Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) July 15, 2022

Lyon had also been interested in signing the player last summer but were rebuffed by Porto’s €8m asking price, with Mbemba also keen to remain and play in the Uefa Champions League at the time, something his new club will offer him, having finished second in Ligue 1 last season.

The former Newcastle United defender is set to reinforce Marseille’s defence, especially after William Saliba returned to parent club Arsenal after impressing on loan in the 2021-22 campaign.

Mbemba arrived in France on Friday to complete his medical after which he was unveiled after signing a deal that will keep him at the Velodrome until 2025.

The 27-year-old Congolese joined the Portuguese giants from Newcastle for €4.6m in 2018 and the Kinshasa native played 138 games while scoring nine goals at the Dragao Stadium.

He made 41 (31 in the league) appearances for Porto last season, while scoring two goals, as the Dragons claimed their 30th Portuguese league title before sealing a double when they beat Tondela 3-1 to win the League Cup.

After playing youth football for several clubs including ES La Grace and FC MK Etancheite in Kinshasa, Mbemba joined Belgian club Anderlecht in 2012 where he spent time in the reserve and youth teams.

Article continues below

At this point, Mbemba requested to have a bone scan to dispel rumours that he was older than he actually was before he made his senior debut in July 2013 in Anderlecht’s opening match of the 2013-14 Belgian Pro League season which they lost 3-1 to Lokeren.

He left Anderlecht in July 2015 after making 77 appearances while scoring nine goals, having won a double of the Belgian Pro League and Super Cup the previous campaign, heading to Tyneside, where he played for three seasons before his move to Porto.

Mbemba has 66 caps for DR Congo who he has scored four goals for and was part of the Leopards squads at the 2015, 2017 and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.