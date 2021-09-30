Marseille involved in violent Galatasaray clash that briefly halts Europa League game
Marseille's match against Galatasary was halted for about eight minutes on Thursday due to fan violence and thrown projectiles, and just before full-time tension picked back up as on-loan defender William Saliba and forward Mbaye Diagne came face-to-face.
The scoreless Europa League draw at Stade Velodrome was overshadowed by the drama, which marked a continuation of a chaotic season for the hosts.
Earlier this year, Marseille's match against Nice was abandoned as supporters rushed the pitch to confront players.
Editors' Picks
- Iwobi's lack of Everton impact is harder to defend than ever
- Champions League 2021-22 Power Rankings: Barcelona and Real Madrid slide after disastrous defeats
- 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Osimhen in, Bassey handed maiden Nigeria call-up
- Interpol, bribery claims, Suriname's 'Robin Hood' and the incredible story that has shaken CONCACAF
What happened?
More crowd trouble in France
The incident is actually the third involving Marseille to be overshadowed by crowd trouble.
In addition to that match against Nice, during Marseille's 0-0 draw with Angers at the latter's home stadium, the Stade Jean-Bouis, away fans invaded the pitch during a brawl with home supporters.
There was also recently another incident i n the derby between Lens and Lille.The two rivals went into half-time drawn at 0-0 after a tense opening 45 minutes, but were then forced to wait in order to restart the match as crowd trouble caused a temporary delay.