Mario Rivera - East Bengal play better in away matches

The Red and Golds boss suggested that TRAU FC will be a tough opponent to face in Manipur...

East Bengal will look for their second consecutive win and move up to the fourth position on the table when they take on TRAU FC on Sunday in Imphal. The Red and Golds returned to winning ways with a convincing 3-1 win over in Mumbai and will hope to continue their good form.

East Bengal’s away form this season has been much better than their home record as they have picked up 10 points from five matches and lost just once.

Spanish coach Mario Rivera is banking on his team's performance on the road to pick up another win but remained wary of TRAU’s home form.

“We know that TRAU are better in home matches but East Bengal are also better in away matches. All of the matches in the I-League are tough and tomorrow I know TRAU FC will be a difficult opponent for us.

“Our aim is to try and win all the matches, whether they are being played at home, away or whichever opponent we face. We are always thinking about the next match.”

Rivera suggested that the team has improved since he took over the reins as the head coach and suggested that they aren't playing in the same vein as they did under Alejandro Menendez.

“Our team is now getting more balanced, taking more control of the matches. We are playing differently from earlier this season. After two weeks I think we have started becoming the team I wanted them to be.”

Rivera confirmed that there aren’t any injuries in his squad and every player is available for selection against TRAU.