Maniema Union vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns begin their 2021/22 Caf Champions League campaign with an away date against Maniema Union in a first-round, first leg match at Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecote on Sunday.

Since winning the Caf Super Cup in 2017, Sundowns have struggled to bag some silverware on the continent, having lifted their only Champions League title in 2016.

After receiving a first round bye, Masandawana will be up against a team that has already warmed up to this competition.

This will be Sundowns’ first Champions League match since May when they were eliminated from this competition at the quarter-final stage by eventual champions Al Ahly.

After their trip to the DR Congo, they host Maniema in the second leg of this round next weekend and the winner on aggregate scoreline proceeds to the group stage.

Maniema are participating in the Champions League for the first time ever.

Game Maniema Union vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Sunday, October 17 Time 16:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel Mamelodi Sundowns TV (YouTube)/https://www.facebook.com/sundownsfc None