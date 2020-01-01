Mane 'would understand' if Liverpool were denied first league title in 30 years because of coronavirus

The Reds were close to sealing the title before the Covid-19 outbreak brought the campaign to a halt, leaving their title hopes in limbo

Sadio Mane says he would accept it if are denied the Premier League title this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sitting 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League with just nine games to be played, the Reds were closing in on a first top-flight crown in 30 years before the Covid-19 outbreak.

World football ground to a halt as a result of the spread of the disease and it remains unclear if the campaign will be allowed to finish.

While authorities in some countries remain hopeful of resuming the current season, 's decision to scrap the rest of the 2019-20 campaign could be followed by others in Europe.

Last week, however, UEFA warned against abandoning domestic competitions prematurely as they continue to look for a way to allow competitions to be concluded in the near future. The governing body also denied that it has set an August deadline for the and to be concluded.

But Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has since admitted that the rest of the term may be cancelled as health concerns take priority .

Although the Premier League title was inevitably going to end up in Liverpool's hands, star winger Mane says he would understand if the season was cancelled.

“I want to win the games and I want to get the trophy, it’s what I would love," the Champions League winner said to talkSPORT.

“But with this situation, whatever happens I will understand.

“It has been difficult for Liverpool, but it has been more difficult for many millions of people around the world. Some people have lost family members and that is the more complicated situation.

“But for myself, it’s my dream and I want to win it this year.

“If that’s not the case, I will accept it, it’s part of life. Hopefully we will win it next year.”

The 2019 African Player of the Year has been a crucial part of Liverpool's rise to the top this term, having registered 14 goals and seven assists in 26 appearances in the league.