Mane strike for Liverpool vs Burnley nominated for August award

The Senegal international connected with Trent Alexander-Arnold's pass to ensure the Reds secure a comfortable win

Sadio Mane's goal in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Burnley on August 21 has been nominated for the month's Premier League Goal award alongside eight other strikes.

The Senegal international struck in the 69th minute after a good pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold to ensure the Reds won the match comfortably.

In the match played at Anfield, the Reds had scored their first goal in the 18th minute after Diogo Jota received a pass from Konstantinos Tsimikas and he wasted no time in burying the ball into the net.

Egyptian Mohamed Salah thought he had scored in the 27th minute, but after the VAR review, his goal was scrapped off for offside.

But Mane was not to be denied with 21 minutes to go.

He will now be competing with Luke Ayling's strike in Leeds United's 5-1 loss to Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes' third goal in that particular match has also made the list.

The remaining five goals are Jamie Vardy's strike in 1-0 win over Wolves, John McGinn of Aston Villa in their 3-2 loss to Watford, and Danny Ings' goal as Villa beat Newcastle United 2-0.

Raphinha of Leeds has also been nominated after scoring a wonderful goal in a 2-2 draw with Everton with the last nominee being Manchester City's Rodri in a 5-0 win over Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Mane is setting himself the target of hitting 30 goals for Liverpool this season after managing 16 last season.

"I want to score goals, and set up team-mates, even to score 30 goals," the West African told the official matchday programme.

"Why not? The more the better as far as I'm concerned and my ambition for the team is to win trophies. Everybody is hungry for that.

"I was so disappointed with last season, and passionately so, as I thought I could have done more. Whereas I might have been scoring between 18 and 22 goals a season, then on that occasion it was no longer the case so, of course, I was going to be disappointed."

"In football, things move on very quickly and people forget the past. It's a shame, but that's how it is. People aren't always talking about what we have won up to today, and there's no excuse for relaxing in pursuit of our goals.

"Of course, the experiences of last season have given all of us even more motivation, and all of us are really fired up to have a terrific season this time around."