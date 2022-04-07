Mane's strike against Benfica in Champions League nominated for Goal of the Week award

Sadio Mane's strike for Liverpool against Benfica in the Champions League has been nominated for the Goal of the Week award.

The Reds were away in Lisboa on Tuesday night to play their hosts and secured a 3-1 win in the first leg of the quarter-final to stand a great chance of advancing.

Liverpool scored their first goal in the 17th minute when Ibrahima Konate rose highest to head in an Andy Robertson corner. Mane then tapped in an excellent Luis Diaz assist after 34 minutes.

Despite Darwin Nunez halving the deficit three minutes after the break, Naby Keita teed up Diaz for the third in the 87th minute.

However, it is Mane's strike that has made it to the top four goals that are competing for the award.

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema, who scored a hat-trick in the 3-1 win over Chelsea, has also made it onto the list. His first goal, in the 21st minute after connecting a Vinicius Junior cross, is the one that is on the list for the prize.

Mane will also be competing with the Blues attacker Kai Havertz who scored his team's only goal.

The final player on the list is Belgium international Kevin De Bruyne whose strike helped Manchester City secure a first-leg win over Atletico Madrid at the Etihad on Tuesday night.

The Senegal international has also managed 12 goals and an assist in the 27 Premier League matches he has played.

Mane will be hoping to be involved this weekend when Liverpool make a trip to the Etihad to play log leaders Manchester City. Only one point separates the two English heavyweights.