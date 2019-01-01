'Magic' Mane making a case to be 'Liverpool’s main man above Salah', says former Reds star

The Senegal international was among the goals once again during a visit to Southampton, with Jamie Redknapp hailing his contribution to the cause

Sadio Mane is “making a great case to be considered ’s main man above Mohamed Salah”, says Jamie Redknapp.

The international has become a talismanic presence for the Reds and, though he is far from the only one in Jurgen Klopp’s squad, he has been able to maintain the standards he set in the second half of the 2018-19 campaign.

Mane was often Liverpool’s go-to man last season as they chased down Premier League and crowns.

The 27-year-old picked up a useful habit of opening the scoring in games and helped himself to a share of the English top-flight Golden Boot – alongside Salah.

He broke the deadlock again in his most recent outing against former club Southampton, helping Liverpool to a 2-1 win, having previously bagged a brace in a UEFA Super Cup triumph over .

His output has been considerably better than Salah and Roberto Firmino in 2019, with Redknapp suggesting that he is now the most lethal option in a fearsome attacking trident.

The former Reds star told the Daily Mail: “Sadio Mane is making a great case to be considered Liverpool’s main man above Mohamed Salah.

“The 27-year-old is producing magic on the pitch and would walk into any team. He showed that against , scoring a screamer then setting up Roberto Firmino to confirm the 2-1 win.

“The statistics highlight his impact.

“No one has scored more Premier League goals than him in 2019. He took his tally to 15 on Saturday, and not a single one of those has come from the penalty spot.

“In Liverpool’s last 30 games, Mane has scored 20 goals, Salah has put away 12 and Firmino eight.

“It is three years ago this week that Mane made his league debut for Liverpool, scoring the fourth goal in a 4–3 win at . He is now performing as well as he has ever done under Jurgen Klopp.”

Liverpool will be hoping to see Mane emulate his efforts from a debut showing in 2016 when they return to Premier League action on Saturday.

Klopp’s men are preparing to play host to Arsenal at Anfield, with two sides with six points from two games in 2019-20 set to put their perfect starts to the season on the line.