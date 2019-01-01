'Mane is living his greatest moments right now' - Keita in awe of Liverpool team-mate

The Guinea midfielder expects an Anfield colleague to maintain his high levels of performance after a superb start to the 2019-20 campaign

winger Sadio Mane is enjoying the most fruitful spell of his career to date, according to Naby Keita.

The 27-year-old has been a vital cog in Jurgen Klopp's well-oiled side once again this term, scoring 10 goals in 16 matches across all competitions.

Mane's electrifying displays have helped the Reds storm six points clear at the top of the Premier League after 11 matches, with a 10-month unbeaten record still intact.

Next up for Liverpool is a clash against reigning champions Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, which could go some way to deciding who lifts the crown come May.

Ahead of that crucial encounter, Reds midfielder Keita has singled Mane out for praise, insisting he will continue to strive for improvement with each passing game.

“He's living his greatest moments right now, so it’s for him now to remain focused, to do more, and not to lighten up,” Keita told Liverpool's official website.

“I know him to be the kind of person who always wants to achieve more, and he will continue in that way.”

Liverpool conquered Europe for the sixth time in their history last term, beating , and before overcoming in the final.

Klopp's men came agonisingly close to a glorious double, with City pipping them to the Premier League post by a single point, but a number of Anfield superstars have been acknowledged for their efforts over the course of the year.

Mane joined Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino on this year's 30-man nomination list for the Ballon d'Or award, with the winner set to be announced in December.

Keita added on his enormous "pride" at seeing his team-mates recognised for their excellence on the biggest stage: "The whole dressing room has congratulated them.

“It’s an honour for them to be nominated, and it serves to mark your achievements up to that point, but it also serves as a motivation to continue improving and working as well.

“Of course, I am not only happy for Sadio, but the other Liverpool players too: they are all my teammates and I am really happy for them. They had an extraordinary season, and hopefully, are all set to have another one this season and the one after that too.

“[The nominations], it gives a big boost of pride to each player; in yourself, pride for your family, for your friends.

“But with that boost, it’s up to you to keep on keeping on, right until the end and I am sure they will do exactly that.”