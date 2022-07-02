Mane is an absolute leader but must first settle down at Bayern Munich - Rohr

The Lion of Teranga joined the Bundesliga champions recently and the ex-Nigeria tactician believes he will have an immediate impact there

Former Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has lauded the consistency of new Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mane regardless of where he is playing.

The 30-year-old had a successful season at the club and national team level. He helped Senegal win their maiden Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title and guided them to the 2022 World Cup to be held in Qatar.

The Lion of Teranga played a vital role as Liverpool reached the Champions League final and finished a point behind champions Manchester City in the Premier League.

Mane, however, did not finish the season empty-handed since the Reds won the League and FA Cups. Rohr is satisfied with the way the versatile attacker commits himself when on the pitch.

"It is consistency [that fascinates me about Mane]," the former Super Eagles tactician said as quoted by Sport Bild.

"From the beginning to the end of the season he has consistently performed for Liverpool FC and Senegal. The top stars often slow down when they come to the national team.

"That is never the case with him, he always gives his all and is an absolute leader in his team."

The 69-year-old German also lauded the humility of the Senegal international, stating he is not expecting him to get a leadership role at the club.

"Bayern already have so many leaders, Mane has to adapt and settle in first," Rohr continued.

"He is not someone who arrives and wants to issue direct orders to the other players. That's not his style. What I really appreciate about him is his modesty. In other African countries, I have seen the stars of the national team drive through cities with a population of over a million people in Ferraris. Mane doesn't show off."

Mane will link up with Kingsley Coman at the Bundesliga champions and Rohr insists the duo will be a handful for the opponents and might help the team go all the way in the Champions League.

"[I'm very pleased to see Mane join Bayern Munich]. A wing with Mane and Kingsley Coman is a great asset to FC Bayern.

Article continues below

"This constellation would be a big plus for Munich in terms of speed and the attractiveness of the game. If Mane settles in well, it will increase the chances that Bayern will be there all the way to the end in the Champions League."

Prior to his move to Bundesliga, Mane had spent eight seasons in England.