Mane equals Salah record in Liverpool demolition of Crystal Palace

The Senegal international capped off a good performance after his strike in the win against the Eagles on Wednesday night

Sadio Mane entered into the history books on Wednesday night after saw off 4-0 to edge closer to the Premier League title.

The Reds had drawn 0-0 with Merseyside rivals on Sunday, looking far from their usual superior best.

On Wednesday Trent Alexander-Arnold gave the Reds the lead in the 23rd minute with a sublime freekick.

Mohamed Salah made it 2-0 jut before the half-time whistle, followed by Fabinho 11 minutes after the restart and Mane finally wrapping things up in the 69th minute with the assist coming from Salah.

The 27-year old Senegalese’s strike meant he had scored for the sixth consecutive Premier League game against Palace, equalling the same feat set by his teammate Salah against Bournemouth.

10 - Sadio Mané is the 10th player to score in six consecutive @premierleague appearances against a single opponent, and the second to do so for Liverpool after Mo Salah v Bournemouth. Thorn. pic.twitter.com/OI9bQ19mIQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 24, 2020

Mane’s goals against Palace has resulted in victories for Liverpool both home and away since his streak began during the 2017-18 season.

All the goals were also scored in the second half with two of them coming in the 90th minute. The most epic of them was his 93rd-minute strike at Anfield on January 19, 2019, in a 4-3 win. Salah hit a brace in the 46th and 75th minutes of the tie.

In total, he has 78 goals and 34 assists in 163 appearances for Liverpool and lifting the in 2019 in a 2-0 win over Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

Mane’s record against Crystal Palace also makes him the 10th player to score in six consecutive Premier League games against the same opponent.

The former Salzburg man now has 15 goals for the season in the English top-flight, four strikes shy of the leading marksman Jamie Vardy. Overall Mane has 19 goals and 12 assists in 40 competitive outings.

Liverpool’s victory on Wednesday night means they could be crowned champions for the first time in 30 years should fail to beat on Thursday night.

If Manchester City beat Chelsea, then Liverpool will need a point at the Etihad Stadium to clinch the title next week.