Mane, Choupo-Moting and Mazraoui: How Bayern Munich’s African stars suffered in Augsburg embarrassment

The African internationals were in action against the Fuggerstadter, but they could not rescue the Bavarians

Sadio Mane, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Noussair Mazraoui were in action as Bayern Munich suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Augsburg on Saturday.

Still basking in the excitement of defeating Barcelona 2-0 in the Champions League during the week, the Bavarians travelled to WWK Arena – hoping to extend their unbeaten run to eleven matches in all competitions.

Sadly, that was not the case as they were stunned by a second-half strike by Mergim Berisha to record their first defeat in the 2022-23 German top-flight campaign.

Despite failing to score in his last four outings, Mane was named in the starting XI by Julian Nagelsmann – shouldering goalscoring responsibilities alongside Germany international Thomas Muller.

Nevertheless, he could not add to Bayern Munich’s attacking firepower before he was eventually subbed off for Choupo-Moting in the 78th minute.

Statistics reveal the former Liverpool man was a marked man against Enrico Maassen’s Fuggerstadter.

For his showing, he contributed just one shot, three crosses, and completed a dribble with two aerials won.

Furthermore, the Senegal international was dispossessed once, and committed four fouls, with 46 touches, 27 passes and a passing accuracy of 81.5%.

Even with the presence of Choupo-Moting, he could not get the job done. Aside from the fact that he could not muster any shot on target or get any key pass, the Cameroonian accounted for six touches, and four passes with a passing accuracy of 25 percent.

Also, he did not add any value to Bayern Munich defensively with statistics showing he scored zero judging by top tackles, interceptions, clearances, and blocked shots.

The third African on parade was goalkeeper Mazraoui who paired Alphonso Davies, Matthijs De Ligt, and Dayot Upamecano in the defence.

He could only account for one tackle and two clearances in his 61 minutes in action. The Moroccan made one cross, 24 passes and a passing accuracy of 75%.

Following this result, Bayern Munich dropped to fourth on the log having accrued just 12 points from seven outings. They would be hoping to return to winning ways when they welcome Bayer Leverkusen to Allianz Arena on September 30.