The 30-year-old Lion of Teranga has now gone for 340 minutes of action since he last scored for the Bavarians

Bayern Munich have come under heavy criticism from a cross-section of fans after forward Sadio Mane failed to score in their 1-0 Bundesliga defeat against Augsburg on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Senegal international started in the fixture at Augsburg Arena but he could not help the Bavarians as they suffered their first defeat of the season courtesy of Mergim Berisha's well-taken effort in the 59th minute.

Mane, who moved to Bayern from Liverpool, cut a frustrated figure throughout the match, and was booked in the 39th minute for a tripping challenge before he was withdrawn for Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the 78th minute.

The Lion of Teranga has now gone for seven matches in all competitions without finding the back of the net. He last scored a brace in the 7-0 win against Bochum on August 21 while his first of the campaign came against Eintracht Frankfurt in a 6-1 victory.

Supporters have now descended social media to blame manager Julian Nagelsmann for Mane's "dry spell", insisting the forward is being played out of position while one particular fan wondered why they could not sign Erling Haaland, if their target was to bring a number nine.

"Sadio Mane isn’t a striker. Bayern is pretending he is one. Why didn’t they sign Haaland?," Kwabena opened the debate on Twitter while Swot posed a question: "Who plays Sadio Mane as a lone striker? Who on earth makes such a blunder?"

Benhito Bankz wrote: "Sadio Mane is not a striker so, Bayern stop playing him as false number nine," he said, adding: "If you need a proper goal scorer go for Cristiano Ronaldo."

Vincent Brian stressed the point home: "Sadio Mane is never a striker, allow Thomas Muller to do the job and let Mane be a free man from the wings."

The Trivela Effect defended Mane, insisting he will turn things around soon. "It makes me sad how quickly people have turned on Sadio Mane," he said, adding: "I believe he, Nagelsmann, and Bayern as a whole will figure things out. Let's give it time."

His sentiments were echoed by Tunde Westside, who said: "I don’t know why people are acting surprise about Sadio Mane form, we Liverpool are already used to it."

Westside added: "He normally plays rubbish at the start of the season then pick his form towards the end of the season."

Last season, Mane appeared in 34 games for Liverpool in the Premier League, scored 16 goals and provided two assists.

In total, he made 196 league appearances for the Reds, scoring 90 goals and providing 29 assists.