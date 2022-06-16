Mane to Bayern: Why Bundesliga has to have 'big name' Liverpool star with Haaland gone & Lewandowski going

Lothar Matthaus is hoping that the Senegalese forward can be lured away from Anfield during a summer of high-profile departures in Germany

Sadio Mane continues to be heavily linked with a summer transfer to Bayern Munich, and Lothar Matthaus is hoping that a deal can be done for another “big name” as the Bundesliga is preparing to part with Robert Lewandowski after already losing Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

With star turns taking their considerable talent elsewhere, the reigning German champions are looking to fight back by putting a big-money agreement in place with Liverpool for a highly-rated Senegalese forward.

Mane is approaching the final 12 months of his contract at Anfield, with no extension on the cards, and Matthaus is eager to see a man that has hit 120 goals while collecting Premier League and Champions League honours on Merseyside pack his bags for Bavaria in a busy window of high-profile activity.

Why would Mane be so important to Bayern Munich?

The 30-year-old, who savoured Africa Cup of Nations glory with his country earlier this year and has entered the debate regarding potential Ballon d’Or winners in 2022, has achieved just about everything at Liverpool.

He is now mulling over whether or not to take on a new challenge, with Matthaus eager to point out that Bayern need players of his pedigree amid the speculation linking Lewandowski with Barcelona.

The former Bayern captain has said when asked if Mane will end up at the Allianz Arena: “I hope so. He's a big name in football and he has shown it for Senegal and Liverpool. He has a lot of speed and can score goals.

“The Bundesliga lost Haaland and we might lose Lewandowski. We need big faces for the logo and brand of Bundesliga.

“And we will be happy if he signs for Bayern. I am an ex-Bayern player. It will be good for Bayern and Bundesliga.”

What is the latest on Mane’s future?

The Senegal international had vowed to make a public statement on his future after taking in a Champions League final appearance for Liverpool against Real Madrid on May 28.

GOAL was able to confirm at the time that Mane was preparing to inform those at Anfield of his desire to move on, with Bayern quickly moving to the front of a recruitment queue.

The man himself went on to state that he would bow to the wishes of the people of Senegal, with it suggested that those back in his homeland want him to move on.

Mane has since backtracked on those comments, while Bayern have admitted to exploring alternative options.

Sports director Hasan Salihamidzic has told BILD of the links to Mane: “The transfer market is not easy and it always depends on the club's financial capabilities.

Article continues below

“Basically we are trying to strengthen our team - we are also working on some options on the attack.

“Of course you can't reduce yourself to one option, you have to have several options.”

Further reading