Manchester United's Bailly looking forward to Europa League final against ‘special’ Villarreal

The Ivory Coast international is set to face his former team when the Red Devils chase the European crown in PGE Arena Gdansk on Wednesday

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has warned his teammates to be mindful of ‘special’ Villarreal ahead of the Europa League final on May 26.

Wednesday’s encounter would unite the centre-back with his former club where he spent a year and a half before his move to Old Trafford in June 2016.

Although he has spent almost five years in England, Bailly admits that Villarreal made him a better player and he described the Yellow Submarine as a ‘special’ team.

He further advised his Manchester United teammates about the threats posed by Unai Emery’s side after they defeated Arsenal in the semi-finals.

“It is special. The team made me a better player,” Bailly told the club website when asked about his memories of the Estadio de la Ceramica.

“I played in this team. They beat Arsenal, we need to know that. They’re a good team and I played there before but now my team is United. Now, I come to fight for my team to win the final.”

The 27-year-old might have left Villarreal five years ago, however, he still has friends at the club.

“Yeah, yeah, I know a lot of players. I know their striker, Gerard Moreno,” he continued.

“He scores many goals. I know the centre-back, the right-back Mario Gaspar, in the midfield I know many players.”

Before the final showdown at the PGE Arena Gdansk on Wednesday, Bailly will hope to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side end the Premier League season on a high note.

They face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday and they are guaranteed a second-place finish with 71 points – four points above third-placed Chelsea.

Bailly was part of the Manchester United squad that won the Europa League title in the 2016-17 season and he was also named in the tournament's squad of the season.