Manchester United vs Wolves ZEbet Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

The Red Devils will be at home against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side hoping to record a win that will keep them in the title hunt

After a 2-2 draw against , are on duty once again as they will host on Tuesday night for a Premier League tie.

The Red Devils haven’t lost their final league game in any of the last eight calendar years (W5 D3), since a 2-3 home loss against Blackburn in 2011.

Manchester United vs Wolves Latest Odds

Manchester United haven’t lost any of their last nine home league games against Wolves (W6 D3), and the seventh win in 10 games has been primed to happen at (1.58) with ZEbet.

Since returning to the Premier League in 2018, Wolves are unbeaten in all four of their league meetings with Manchester United (W1 D3) and the second win in five games has been valued at (5.60).

A draw between the Manchester side and Wolves has been tipped to happen at (4.10).

Manchester United vs Wolves Team News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might deploy a makeshift defence after Victor Lindelof was injured against Leicester City in the second half. Alex Tuanzebe could line up against Wolves as Aaron wan-Bissaka is understood to be unfit for the Tuesday game.

Eyes will also be on Solskjaer to see whether he will replace Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani for the fixture.

For Wolves, Rayan Ait Nouri is likely to beg given a start against the Red Devils while Leander Dendoncker and Willy Boly remain doubts given that they were unavailable for the game. Raul Jimenez and Jonny Otto are long-term absentees and the United game has come too early for them.

Manchester United vs Wolves Preview

After a six-game winless home run in the league, Manchester United have won two of their last three at Old Trafford (D1). The Red Devils scored as many goals in their 6-2 victory over Leeds as they had in their previous eight home league games combined.

Wolves have lost their last two Premier League away games, last losing three consecutively on the road in the competition back in April 2012. They also lost their final Premier League game of 2019 (0-1 vs ) – they’ve not lost their last league game in consecutive calendar years since 1984 and 1985.

Manchester United vs Wolves Tips and Predictions

Manchester United have conceded six goals in each of their last five games. Wolves, on the other hand, have conceded nine goals in the same number of matches and punters can take an offer of over 2.5 at (1.81) with ZEbet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble respectively.