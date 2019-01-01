Manchester United vs West Ham United: Fans enjoy #FansMadeOfMore experience

Premium brand, Guinness stunned football loving individuals in a surprise all-expense-paid trip to London, where they got the chance to see battle in a Premier League encounter.

The Red Devils were beaten by goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Aaron Cresswell late in both halves of the clash staged at the London Stadium.

These travelling Fans Made of More were hosted to a series of bold and extraordinary experiences, including exclusive VIP tickets to the game between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men and Manuel Pellegrini's side.

Bolarinwa Olajide, Wale Ozolua, Manolo Spanky and Pearl Hart - in addition to a great day out at the stadium with Rio and the Guinness team, were immersed in an activity packed London weekend.

Proceeding with the diligence that goes into crafting this extraordinary beer, Guinness is committed to crafting bold and extraordinary experiences for Fans Made of More.

Article continues below

Both sides are in EFL Cup action on Wednesday, with United hosting Rochdale and West Ham travelling to Oxford United.

Solskjaer's side then welcome to Old Trafford on September 30, while the Irons face Bournemouth on the south coast next Saturday.