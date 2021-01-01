Manchester United vs Leicester City ZEbet Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

The Red Devils will host the Foxes and attempt to win five league games in a row at home for the first time since March 2018 under Jose Mourinho

Manchester United will host Leicester City for a Premier League Tuesday encounter having won each of their last four league games at Old Trafford.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has lost 10 matches in all competitions against Manchester United in his managerial career; three more than he has against any other club.

Manchester United vs Leicester Latest Odds

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League matches against Leicester City (W8 D4) and another win on Tuesday is tipped to occur at (2.45) with ZEbet.

Leicester City have won one of their last 22 away top-flight visits to Old Trafford against United (D5 L16) and the second win in 23 matches is valued at (2.85).

A draw between the Premier League rivals is primed to happen at (3.35).

Manchester United vs Leicester City Team News

The Red Devils could face the Foxes without captain Harry Maguire who was substituted against Aston Villa with what is thought to be an ankle issue. Daniel James, Anthony Martial and Phil Jones are the other players who will be absent for the midweek clash.

Rodgers, on the other hand, will miss James Justin, Wes Morgan, Harvey Barnes and Jonny Evans.

Manchester United vs Leicester City Preview

Manchester United have won all three of their Premier League games on a Tuesday this season, scoring 11 goals and conceding none.

United's Mason Greenwood has scored four goals in his last four home games in all competitions, more than he had in his previous 22 at Old Trafford (3).

Since losing at home to Everton in December, Leicester are unbeaten in five midweek games - Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays - Premier League games (W3 D2).

Leicester have scored in 15 of their 17 Premier League away games this season, with no side finding the net in more games on the road. However, the Foxes have gone back-to-back in away league games without winning for the first time this season (D1 L1).

Manchester United vs Leicester City Tips and Predictions

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has scored more Premier League goals against Leicester than he has against any other side in the competition (5).

Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho has been directly involved in five goals in five starts against Manchester United in all competitions; 3 goals and 2 assists. Punters can take an offer of both teams to score at (1.65) with ZEbet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.