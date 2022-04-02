Manchester United vs Leicester City BetKing Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

Following their 4-2 win against Manchester United in the reverse fixture, Leicester are looking to complete just their second top-flight double over the Red Devils on Saturday at Old Trafford.

United have lost their last three meetings with Leicester in all competitions, as many as they had in their previous 36 against them (W24 D9). They’ve never lost four in a row against the Foxes before.

Manchester United vs Leicester City Latest Odds

Manchester United have lost two of their last three games in all competitions (W1) and are valued to register a victory against the Foxes at (1.59) with BetKing.

Leicester have won three of their last four Premier League games (L1) and a further win is tipped to happen at (6.12).

A draw at Old Trafford is considered to occur at (4.57).

Manchester United vs Leicester City Team News

Edinson Cavani will not be available for the Red Devils for weeks after he picked up a calf problem while on international duty with Uruguay.

However, Alex Telles and Fred are expected to be drafted into the starting lineup after they flew back to England directly after their Brazilian duties.

Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers ruled Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi out of the Old Trafford trip with the Nigerian set to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.

Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana are available for the Foxes, while Luke Thomas is doubtful.

Ryan Bertrand, a long-term absentee, will not be available while Marc Albrighton and Harvey Barnes should be fit.

Manchester United vs Leicester City Preview

Manchester United have scored a league-high 10 goals via substitutes this season, with Marcus Rashford netting a league-high four of these goals. Meanwhile, no side has conceded more goals to substitutes this season than Leicester City (seven).

At least one English player has scored for Manchester United in each of their last seven Premier League games against Leicester. Only against Wimbledon have they had a longer run with an English player scoring each time (nine between March 1995 and April 1999, excluding own goals).

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 12 Premier League goals this season – in the competition’s history, only Gianfranco Zola has scored more in a single campaign aged 36 or over (14 in 2002-03).

James Maddison has both scored (13) and been directly involved in (20) more goals in all competitions than any other Leicester player this season. In his career in English football, only in 2017-18 with Norwich (15 goals, 11 assists) has Maddison been involved in more goals in a single campaign.

Leicester City have lost five of their last six Premier League away games (W1), as many as they had in their previous 26 on the road since the start of last season (W13 D8).

Manchester United vs Leicester City Tips and Predictions

The Red Devils have scored five goals in five games across all competitions, having conceded eight, and kept just one clean sheet. Leicester have scored six, conceded five, and kept two clean sheets. Punters can take an offer of under 2.5 goals at (2.45) with BetKing.

