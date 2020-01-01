Manchester United vs Arsenal BigiBet Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

The Red Devils will welcome the Gunners on Sunday hoping to stretch a good record they have enjoyed in their last 13 games

will host Mikel Arteta’s with the hope of stretching their good home record against the London Premier League club.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Latest Odds

Manchester United have won eight of their last 13 games against Arsenal and winning the ninth match has been valued at (2.00) with BigiBet.

Arsenal have won two of their last three Premier League games against Man United (D1) and earning a third Old Trafford victory has been priced at (3.60).

Manchester United have drawn five of their last 13 matches against the Gunners and another draw happening on Sunday has been tipped at (3.60).

Manchester United vs Arsenal Team News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be without key man Anthony Martial who will be serving the final match of the three-game ban. A knock will make Jesse Lingard miss the tie as well as Erick Bailly while Phil Jones will be out due to a knee injury.

On his part, Arteta will miss defender David Luiz due to a thigh injury he got during the 1-0 loss to .

Rob Holding has a hamstring issue, Pablo Mari is with an ankle problem while Miles Chambers and Gabriel Martinelli both suffer from knee injuries.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Preview

Manchester United have lost just two of their last 19 matches in the Premier League (W11 D6), although both defeats have come in their last five games and against London-based teams ( and Hotspur).

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has gone five league matches without a goal for the first time since November 2014, while playing for . During this five-game streak, the striker has attempted only five shots in total and failed to land a shot on target on three occasions.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Tips and Predictions

Manchester United have conceded 12 goals so far which is their worst defensive record after five matches of a top-flight season in six decades.

The Gunners have averaged 8.8 shots and 1.3 goals per game in the current Premier League campaign which is their lowest tallies since 1997/98 and 1995/96 respectively, therefore, punters can take the offer of under 2.5 goals at (2.10) with BigiBet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.