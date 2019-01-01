Manchester United players remember Busby Babes lost in Munich Air Disaster
Manchester United fans and players are remembering the Flowers of Manchester on the 61st anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster.
The club each year marks the tragedy, which cost the lives of eight of Sir Matt Busby's players as well as three club officials and eight journalists.
There will be a ceremony under the Munich memorial clock at Old Trafford at 14:40 GMT led by Reverend John Boyers which will feature 'The Flowers of Manchester', the song which commemorates the players lost.
The team's plane crashed on take-off at Munich Airport when travelling back from a European Cup tie against Red Star Belgrade in icy conditions.
Busby Babes Geoff Bent, Roger Byrne, Eddie Colman, Duncan Edwards, Mark Jones, David Pegg, Tommy Taylor and Liam Whelan perished with Edwards, viewed by many to be the finest player of his generation, passing away 15 days after the accident.
In total, 23 people died including crew, other passengers and former Manchester City goalkeeper Frank Swift, who was one of the journalists following the team.
The club's current and former players are among those who have paid tribute.
Remembering the #FlowersOfManchester. pic.twitter.com/vgFumGF11h— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 6, 2019
We loved you then, we love you now. R.I.P 🙏🏾🖤 pic.twitter.com/dDz9C75GXo— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 6, 2019
#mufc fans in the centre of Munich today, ahead of tomorrow's service. pic.twitter.com/SeJMbQStdH— Stretford End Flags (@SEF_MUFC) February 5, 2019
Always in our hearts ❤️ never forget the #FlowersOfManchester pic.twitter.com/x8out4DIgJ— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) February 6, 2019
We will never forget #FlowersOfManchester 🌹 pic.twitter.com/8ivpbQZJU4— Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) February 6, 2019
We will never forget 🙏 #FlowersOfManchester pic.twitter.com/2rrKj28s6k— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) February 6, 2019
A broken plane— Sean Doran 🍪 (@sdoran401) February 6, 2019
A broken dream
A broken heart
A broken team
No word said
A silent vow
We loved you then
We love you now.#busbybabes#FlowersOfManchester pic.twitter.com/u6oI64iRnQ
6th February 1958. We will never forget #FlowersOfManchester 🙏🌹 pic.twitter.com/7bW4Vvg6Q1— Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) February 6, 2019
Remembering #TheFlowersOfManchester. @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/RIhYxvEMJ2— Ruud van Nistelrooy (@RvN1776) February 6, 2019
The thoughts of #LFC are with all those affected by the Munich air disaster.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 6, 2019
61 years ago today, but never forgotten.#FlowersOfManchester pic.twitter.com/w58abbgpYO