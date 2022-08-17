'Manchester United players are lazy and don't have character' - Nigeria legend Ikpeba

The 49-year-old believes new Dutch coach Eric ten Hag has his work is cut out because there are many problems at the Old Trafford giants

Nigeria legend Victor Ikpeba has labelled Manchester United players as "lazy" after the team's poor start to the new Premier League campaign.

The Red Devils, under Dutch manager Erik ten Hag's tutelage, are yet to register victory from their two opening matches in the top flight.

In the opener, they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

The team then travelled away for their second fixture against Brentford and they suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brentford Community Stadium.

The 49-year-old Ikpeba, who played 31 international matches and scored seven goals for Nigeria, believes Man United's problems can only be solved if they come back together and play as a team.

"There was no solution against this Brentford side, that was the reality. United don't have it and that's the truth," Ikpeba told Monday Night Football show as quoted by allnigeriasoccer.com.

"So Eric ten Hag, his work is cut out because it is a difficult job to take. He was warned not to take the job by former United coach [Louis] van Gaal. These [United] players are lazy. They don't have the character. They don't have that unity in the squad.

"So much problem with Ronaldo and Maguire, so much problem going on. They have to come back and play as a team."

Meanwhile, Ikpeba, who was a member of Super Eagles team at the Fifa World Cups in 1994, explained why he thinks Man United should allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave.

"You know I have been bashed by the Manchester United fans last season. Don't think Cristiano Ronaldo was a distraction at United," Ikpeba continued, adding: "Yes he scored 18 league goals but he wants to go.

"The player doesn't want to be part of the team anymore."

Man United will next come up against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday. Liverpool are yet to win a game this campaign as well, drawing their first two against Fulham and Crystal Palace.