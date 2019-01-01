Man United charged by UEFA over bottle throwing incident involving Di Maria

The Argentine had beer bottles thrown towards him by Red Devils supporters on Tuesday, landing the club a UEFA charge

Manchester United have been charged by UEFA after a section of their supporters threw objects towards Paris Saint-Germain's Angel Di Maria in Tuesday's Champions League clash at Old Trafford.

Former United player Di Maria was jeered by the home supporters right from the start of the match, having endured an underwhelming spell at the club in the 2014-15 season.

It was his first return to Old Trafford since leaving for France in 2015 and he went on to have a major impact, setting up both PSG goals as they ran out comfortable 2-0 winners.

Prior to the goals, Di Maria was waiting to take a corner in the first half and several bottles were thrown in his direction – the Argentine reacting by picking one up and pretending to drink from it.

The behaviour of PSG supporters is also under scrutiny, as the French champions have been charged for the setting off of fireworks, throwing objects, a crowd disturbance and acts of damages.

The latter charge is reportedly in reference to damage to seats in the Old Trafford away section, with claims in the Manchester media that 800 chairs were ruined.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will deal with the case on February 28.

However, Di Maria appears to have escaped disciplinary action for allegedly shouting expletives at United fans during PSG's celebrations for their first goal.

The return leg will take place on March 3 at the Parc Des Princes, with United now overwhelming underdogs in the tie to qualify for the quarterfinals.

The Red Devils are back in action next Monday in the FA Cup against Chelsea, while PSG resume their Ligue 1 duties on Sunday against Saint Ettiene.