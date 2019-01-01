Manchester United 2019 pre-season: Friendlies, transfers, rumours & Premier League fixtures

have a packed pre-season tour planned with trips to , Singapore and ahead of the new 2019-20 campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking to bring back the positivity to a Red Devils side that capitulated in the last couple of months of the 2018-19 season, finishing in sixth place in the Premier League and missing out on football.

Here is your complete guide to Man Utd's 2019-20 pre-season and Premier League fixtures, with dates, venues and all you need to know about their summer preparations.

Manchester United pre-season fixtures

Date Match Time (UK / US ET) Venue Jul 13 Perth Glory 7am / 2am Optus Stadium, Perth Jul 17 7am / 2am Optus Stadium, Perth Jul 20 7:30am / 2:30am National Stadium, Singapore Jul 25 7:30am / 2:30am Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai Aug 3 12:30pm / 7:30am Principality Stadium, Cardiff

After the Red Devils spent last summer touring around the United States, they are set to switch gears and travel to Australia and Asia to prepare for their pre-season.

United will get underway with a game at the home of Perth Glory on July 13, followed by a game against fellow English club Leeds at the same stadium.

They then jet off to Singapore, where they face off against Italian giants Inter at the Singapore National Stadium, followed by a match against Premier League rivals Tottenham in Shanghai.

They then round off their preparations with an exhibition game against AC Milan in Cardiff, though their schedule could change or be added to depending on if they need to qualify for the following the final.

Manchester United 2019-20 transfer activity

Manchester United fans have been pleading for a clear out of the squad, and Solskjaer has repeatedly suggested the club will sell players who don't fit into his plans this summer.

Veteran wing-back Antonio 's departure was confirmed in April, while Juan Mata is expected to exit on free transfers due to expiring contracts. Ander Herrera was also announced to be leaving as a free agent in early May.

Expect to see Paul Pogba, Matteo Darmian and Alexis Sanchez linked with moves away from Old Trafford throughout the off-season as well following frustrating seasons.

As one of the richest clubs in the world, United have been linked with dozens of top-class players ahead of the transfer window including Tottenham's Christian Eriksen, 's Gareth Bale, 's Philippe Coutinho and 's Kalidou Koulibaly.

Transfer activity in

Position Player Transferred from Fee Date - - - - -

Transfer activity out

Position Player Transferred to Fee Date RB Antonio Valencia Free agent n/a Jun 30 MF Ander Herrera Free agent n/a Jun 30

Manchester United 2019-20 Premier League fixtures

United will discover their Premier League fixture list when the official details are released to all clubs at 9am BST on June 13.

Solskjaer disappointingly missed out on securing Champions League football for the club, though his side qualified for the 2019–20 Europa League due to their sixth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Should win the FA Cup, they will enter the competition in the group stage, which will begin in September, whereas if win the FA Cup then United will enter the competition in the second qualifying round on July 25.

The will kick off for United in the first round beginning on August 3, with the full fixture list to be released on June 20. The FA Cup third round will get underway from all Premier League clubs at the start of January.